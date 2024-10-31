APA (APA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed the most recent trading day at $23.60, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.9%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 8.89% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of APA in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.03, marking a 22.56% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.27 billion, indicating a 1.49% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.01 per share and a revenue of $8.97 billion, representing changes of -11.48% and +9.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for APA. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.85% higher. APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, APA is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.86. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.33 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, finds itself in the bottom 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.