APA (APA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed at $36.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 13.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.46% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, up 65.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.12 billion, up 1.14% from the year-ago period.

APA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $8.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.9% and +8.74%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.04% lower within the past month. APA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, APA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.96, so we one might conclude that APA is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that APA has a PEG ratio of 0.12 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.