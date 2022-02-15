APA (APA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed at $32.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 3.45% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.88% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect APA to post earnings of $1.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2940%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2 billion, up 64.1% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20.5% higher. APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note APA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.14.

We can also see that APA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

