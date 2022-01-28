APA (APA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed the most recent trading day at $33.17, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 21.77% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, APA is projected to report earnings of $1.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2960%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2 billion, up 64.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.77% higher. APA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APA has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.15 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.62.

Meanwhile, APA's PEG ratio is currently 0.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. APA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

