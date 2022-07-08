APA (APA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed at $34.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.99% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 31.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 19.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.74, up 291.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.65 billion, up 48.56% from the prior-year quarter.

APA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.94 per share and revenue of $10.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +180.51% and +39.73%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. APA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, APA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.24, so we one might conclude that APA is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that APA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. APA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.