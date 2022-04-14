APA (APA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $43.68, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 18.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.74, up 91.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.13 billion, up 2.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.09 per share and revenue of $8.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +107.44% and +9.43%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.08% higher. APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APA has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.39 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.85.

We can also see that APA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. APA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

