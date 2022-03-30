APA (APA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed at $41.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 9.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.60, up 75.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.12 billion, up 1.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.83 per share and revenue of $8.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +75.13% and +8.74%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.91% higher. APA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APA has a Forward P/E ratio of 6 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.53, which means APA is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that APA has a PEG ratio of 0.13 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.