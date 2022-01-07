APA (APA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $29.67, marking a +0.17% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 13.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

APA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, APA is projected to report earnings of $1.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3160%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.09 billion, up 71.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.85% higher within the past month. APA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APA has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.37 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.74.

Meanwhile, APA's PEG ratio is currently 0.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.