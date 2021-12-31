APA (APA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed the most recent trading day at $26.89, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 3.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, APA is projected to report earnings of $1.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3140%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.09 billion, up 71.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $7.66 billion, which would represent changes of +479.63% and +75.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.11% higher within the past month. APA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note APA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.77, so we one might conclude that APA is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, APA's PEG ratio is currently 0.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

