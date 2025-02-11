APA (APA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

APA (APA) closed at $23.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.39% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas producer witnessed a loss of 5.7% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of APA in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 26, 2025. On that day, APA is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.27 billion, up 20.24% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for APA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.43% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. APA presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, APA is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.34. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.37.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.