APA (APA) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with APA (APA) standing at $20.84, reflecting a +1.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.28%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas producer have depreciated by 9.57% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of APA in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.81, showcasing a 3.85% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.2 billion, up 15.47% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.69 per share and a revenue of $8.65 billion, demonstrating changes of -2.12% and -11.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.63% upward. Currently, APA is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APA has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.59 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.31 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

