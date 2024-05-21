APA Announces Sale of Non-Core Producing Texas Properties

APA Corporation APA has announced the sale of non-core-producing properties by its unit, Apache Corporation and other associated subsidiaries. These transactions, executed in two separate deals, have garnered aggregate proceeds exceeding $700 million before customary closing adjustments.

These deals involve properties with an estimated net production in the first quarter of 2024 of 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d), with slightly over one-third being oil. The primary aim of the sale of these assets is to reduce near-term borrowings. The transactions are expected to close in the early third quarter.

Midland Basin Minerals

One of the significant transactions involves the sale of nearly 24,000 net royalty acres across various counties in the Midland Basin. These mineral and royalty interests were mainly non-operated properties that produced approximately 2 Mboe/d net to Apache during the first quarter of 2024. The effective date for this sale was Apr 1, 2024, with Barclays serving as the financial advisor.

Details of the Midland Basin Sale

This transaction covers a vast area and involves several non-operated properties. These properties, although contributing a modest production volume, were identified as non-core assets. The sale of these assets aligns with APA's goal of optimizing its portfolio by focusing on high-value core assets that promise better returns on investment.

East Texas Austin Chalk / Eagle Ford

In another substantial deal, Apache Corporation and its subsidiaries agreed to sell 237,000 net acres in the East Texas Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford plays. The effective date for this transaction was Jan 1, 2024, with net production during the first quarter being around 11 Mboe/d. TD Securities acted as the financial advisor for this sale.

Insight Into the East Texas Austin Chalk / Eagle Ford Sale

The East Texas Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford assets represent a significant portion of Apache's non-core holdings. With a substantial net acreage, this sale is essential for realigning APA Corporation’s focus toward its more profitable and strategic assets. The properties involved have been identified as less competitive for capital within Apache's extensive portfolio, thus making them ideal candidates for monetization. The advisory role of TD Securities was crucial in ensuring that the transaction maximized value for APA.

Financial and Strategic Impact

Proceeds Utilization: The combined proceeds from these transactions, exceeding $700 million, will primarily be used to reduce near-term borrowings. This financial strategy is aimed at strengthening APA’s balance sheet, providing greater financial flexibility and enabling more focused capital allocation toward high-impact projects.

Prospects and Capital Allocation: The sale of these non-core assets is part of a broader strategy to streamline APA Corporation's portfolio. By divesting properties that are less likely to compete for capital, APA can reallocate resources toward core assets that offer higher returns. This approach is designed to enhance overall operational efficiency and profitability.

Industry Implications

Market Positioning: APA Corporation’s strategic divestitures are indicative of a broader industry trend where major oil and gas companies are optimizing their portfolios by shedding non-core assets. This move not only improves financial health but also positions these companies to better navigate the volatile energy market.

Investment Focus: The reallocation of proceeds from non-core asset sales toward debt reduction and potentially high-yield investments is a prudent financial maneuver. It reflects a shift in industry focus from sheer production volume to value creation and return on investment.

Operational Efficiency: By shedding non-core assets, APA Corporation can concentrate on its core operations, improving overall operational efficiency. This strategic focus is likely to result in enhanced productivity and cost-effectiveness in the long run.

Conclusion

APA Corporation's sale of non-core-producing properties is a strategic move aimed at optimizing the company's portfolio and enhancing financial flexibility. With aggregate proceeds exceeding $700 million, these transactions are set to significantly impact APA’s near-term debt profile and long-term strategic positioning. Moving forward, APA Corporation is well-positioned to leverage its streamlined portfolio for greater efficiency and profitability in the competitive energy market.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, APA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Archrock, Inc. AROC and SM Energy Company SM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Sunoco LP SUN, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Archrock is valued at $3.22 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of 66 cents per share, or 3.20%, on an annual basis.

AROC, together with its subsidiaries, works as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates under two segments — Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services.

Denver, CO-based SM Energy is valued at $5.63 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of 72 cents per share, or 1.47%, on an annual basis.

SM, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, gas and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas.

Sunoco is valued at $5.43 billion. It is a major wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, distributing over 10 fuel brands through long-term contracts with more than 10,000 convenience stores, ensuring consistent cash flow.

SUN’s extensive distribution network across 40 states provides a robust and reliable source of income and the Brownsville terminal expansion will add to its revenue diversification.

