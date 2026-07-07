AP vs. PKOH: Which Industrial Stock Is the Better Buy Today?

Industrial manufacturers continue to operate in an environment influenced by evolving demand patterns, changing supply chain requirements and shifting end-market conditions. Within this backdrop, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation AP and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. PKOH are two industrial companies with diversified manufacturing operations but distinct business models. AP manufactures highly engineered specialty metal products and customized equipment through its Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP) and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments. In contrast, PKOH operates through three business segments — Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products — providing supply chain management services, engineered components and capital equipment to a broad range of industrial customers.

While both companies operate in the industrial manufacturing space, differences in product focus, end-market exposure and business mix create distinct competitive positions and risk profiles. These differences shape each company's operating profile and investment appeal. This raises a key question: which company is better positioned for investors today? Let's take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: AP vs. PKOH

AP (up 5.9%) has underperformed PKOH (up 46.7%) over the past three months. However, in the past year, Ampco-Pittsburgh has rallied 173.3% compared with Park-Ohio Holdings’ gain of 100.4%.



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Meanwhile, AP is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/S) ratio of 0.6X, above its median of 0.4X over the past five years. PKOH’s trailing 12-month EV/S multiple sits at 0.7X, above its last five-year median of 0.6X. AP and PKOH both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Industrial Products sector’s average of 4.6X.



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Factors Driving Ampco-Pittsburgh’s Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh's ALP segment continues to benefit from robust demand across power generation, naval defense and data center-related markets. Record customer orders and a growing backlog provide healthy revenue visibility, while investments in manufacturing capacity and operational improvements are enabling AP to meet rising demand. The segment's strong execution and favorable product mix have also supported earnings, making ALP an important long-term growth driver.

Ampco-Pittsburgh's FCEP business is showing signs of recovery following the 2025 steel industry slowdown. Management highlighted improving order trends, supported by stabilizing steel demand, favorable tariff dynamics, infrastructure activity and reshoring initiatives. In addition, industry consolidation following competitor exits is expected to create market share opportunities, while a better product mix should support performance over the coming quarters.

AP has undertaken several portfolio optimization initiatives, including the closure of its underperforming U.K. facility, the exit from a non-core steel distribution business and the ramp-up of its Sweden operations. These actions are expected to improve manufacturing efficiency, lower costs and strengthen margins, positioning Ampco-Pittsburgh for more sustainable long-term growth and improved financial flexibility.

Factors Driving Park-Ohio Holdings Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings continues to benefit from healthy demand across several attractive end markets, including data centers, aerospace and defense, electrical infrastructure and industrial electrification. Broad-based growth across its three business segments, supported by new business wins and improving customer demand, is helping strengthen PKOH’s revenue base while supporting operating performance.

The Engineered Products segment is benefiting from solid equipment bookings and a growing backlog, providing greater visibility into future revenues. The business is also seeing healthy demand for aftermarket parts and services, which enhances recurring revenue opportunities and strengthens customer relationships. Together, these factors position the segment for sustained growth as existing orders are executed over the coming quarters.

Park-Ohio Holdings continues to enhance its operating profile through investments in automation, information systems and vertical integration, while optimizing its business portfolio. The ongoing strategic review of the Southwest Steel Processing business reflects management's focus on reallocating capital toward higher-growth, higher-margin operations. These initiatives are expected to improve operating efficiency, strengthen cash flow generation and support long-term earnings growth.

Choose AP Over PKOH Now

Both Ampco-Pittsburgh and Park-Ohio Holdings are benefiting from improving conditions across industrial markets, but their investment cases differ. AP is gaining from the recovery in its FCEP business, while its ALP segment continues to benefit from healthy demand across power generation, defense and other industrial markets. At the same time, restructuring initiatives and portfolio optimization efforts are improving operational efficiency and supporting a more sustainable earnings profile.

Park-Ohio Holdings, meanwhile, continues to benefit from healthy demand across several industrial end markets, supported by a diversified business model, a growing backlog and ongoing investments in automation and portfolio optimization. These initiatives position PKOH well for long-term growth, but much of its investment thesis remains tied to the successful execution of its transformation strategy and continued momentum across its end markets.

From a valuation standpoint, both stocks continue to trade at discounts to the broader industrial sector, suggesting that investors remain cautious despite improving operating fundamentals. For investors, this implies potential upside if either company continues to execute on its strategic initiatives and delivers sustained earnings improvement. However, Ampco-Pittsburgh's valuation appears to be supported by a more visible operational recovery, while Park-Ohio Holdings’ investment case is more dependent on the successful realization of its longer-term growth initiatives.

Considering its improving business fundamentals, ongoing operational restructuring and clearer path to earnings recovery, Ampco-Pittsburgh appears to be the better buy today for investors seeking a value-oriented industrial stock with favorable near-term execution visibility.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.