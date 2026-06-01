AP vs. NNBR: Which Industrial Manufacturing Stock Is the Better Buy?

Industrial manufacturers continue to operate in an environment shaped by evolving demand patterns, supply chain dynamics and changing end-market requirements. Within this backdrop, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation AP and NN, Inc. NNBR represent two industrial companies with distinct operating focuses and customer exposures. AP manufactures highly engineered specialty metal products and customized equipment through its Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP) and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments, serving industries such as steel, power generation, industrial manufacturing and defense. In contrast, NNBR is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces high-precision components and assemblies for automotive, electrical, aerospace and defense, medical and other industrial markets.

Ampco-Pittsburgh's operations are closely tied to steel production trends and broader industrial activity, supported by a manufacturing footprint spanning North America and Europe, along with joint ventures in China. NN, meanwhile, operates a global precision manufacturing platform with facilities across North America, South America, Europe and China, supplying application-specific components to a diverse customer base.

While both companies operate in industrial manufacturing, differences in product focus, end-market exposure and business mix create distinct competitive positions and risk profiles. This raises a key question: which company is better positioned for investors today? Let's take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: AP vs. NNBR

AP (up 20.4%) has underperformed NNBR (up 100.7%) over the past three months. However, in the past year, Ampco-Pittsburgh has rallied 226.2% compared with NN’s gain of 35%.



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Meanwhile, AP is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/S) ratio of 0.77X, above its median of 0.37X over the past five years. NNBR’s trailing sales multiple sits at 1X, above its last five-year median of 0.76X. AP and NNBR both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Industrial Products sector’s average of 4.29X.



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Factors Driving Ampco-Pittsburgh’s Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh is benefiting from robust momentum in its ALP segment, where demand remains strong across power generation, nuclear, marine defense and pharmaceutical end markets. Management highlighted record customer orders, record adjusted EBITDA and a growing backlog, driven in part by rising data-center-related power demand and continued U.S. Navy spending. AP is also expanding manufacturing capacity to support long-term growth opportunities in these markets.

The FCEP business is showing signs of recovery after a difficult 2025. Management noted that order trends have improved, particularly for large rolls and work rolls, with demand supported by reshoring activity, infrastructure investment and a more favorable tariff environment. Importantly, temporary shipment mix and inventory-related headwinds that weighed on first-quarter 2026 profitability are expected to reverse over the coming quarters.

Industry consolidation is creating a more favorable competitive landscape. With several roll manufacturers exiting the market, Ampco-Pittsburgh is gaining opportunities to capture incremental market share. At the same time, operational actions, including the closure of the U.K. facility and ongoing efficiency improvements in Sweden, are expected to strengthen margins and improve the earnings profile of the FCEP segment over time.

Factors Driving NN Stock

NN is successfully repositioning its portfolio toward faster-growing end markets, particularly Electric Grid & Data Center, Defense & Electronics, and Medical. Management highlighted strong customer wins, new product launches such as liquid-cooling connector components and ongoing investments to expand capacity in these areas. The strategy is helping offset weakness in traditional automotive markets while increasing NNBR’s exposure to secular growth trends tied to AI infrastructure, power demand and defense spending.

Operational transformation and cost leadership initiatives are translating into stronger profitability. NN has streamlined its manufacturing footprint, implemented cost-out programs and improved operating efficiency across its facilities. These efforts are driving better margins and allowing NNBR to convert sales growth into disproportionately higher operating income and EBITDA, demonstrating the earnings power of the business as utilization improves.

Broad-based customer momentum is supporting a stronger growth outlook. Sales growth is not dependent on a single program or customer, with management noting strength across a large portion of its customer base and a healthy pipeline of new program launches. This diversification, combined with expanding wallet share and new customer additions, has led NN to raise guidance and accelerate its long-term growth targets.

Choose AP Over NNBR Now

Both Ampco-Pittsburgh and NN operate in attractive industrial markets, but their investment cases are driven by different factors. The company is benefiting from improving conditions across both of its operating segments, supported by strong demand in power generation, defense and other industrial markets, ongoing operational improvements and opportunities to gain share in a consolidating industry. AP also appears to be progressing through a turnaround phase, with improving profitability and a clearer path toward sustainable earnings growth.

NN, meanwhile, has made meaningful progress in diversifying its business toward higher-growth markets such as data centers, electrical infrastructure, defense and medical. The company's operational restructuring efforts are also yielding benefits. However, despite these positives, NNBR remains in the earlier stages of its transformation, and its long-term thesis is more dependent on continued execution of growth initiatives and successful conversion of new business wins into sustained profitability.

From a valuation standpoint, both stocks continue to trade at levels that suggest investors remain cautious about their long-term growth prospects relative to the broader industrial sector. For investors, this implies that continued operational improvement and stronger earnings execution could create further upside in both names. However, AP's valuation appears more closely supported by tangible business momentum and improving fundamentals, while NNBR's valuation increasingly reflects expectations tied to future growth opportunities.

Given the stronger visibility into near-term operational performance, improving competitive position and more established earnings recovery, Ampco-Pittsburgh appears to be the better buy for investors seeking a balanced combination of value and execution certainty.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.