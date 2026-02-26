AP Stock Surges 253.9% in 3 Months: Is There More Room to Grow?

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation AP investors have been experiencing some short-term gains from the stock of late. Shares of the Carnegie, PA-based manufacturer of highly-engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized industrial equipment have surged 253.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 18.1% rise. The stock also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500’s 18% and 1.7% gains, respectively, in the same time frame.

A major development of AP in recent months includes the announcement of its promising third-quarter 2025 results in November 2025. In the third quarter, the company delivered year-over-year revenue growth along with a notable improvement in core profitability. Results were driven by solid demand and margin expansion in the Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segment, while favorable pricing and higher shipments of forged engineered products helped counterbalance weaker roll volumes.

Management highlighted stable demand across major end markets and improving supply-chain conditions, and believes recent portfolio rationalization efforts will contribute to enhanced profitability in the periods ahead. However, overall performance was impacted by charges related to the closure of underperforming operations.

Over the past three months, the stock’s performance has remained strong, outperforming that of its peers like Friedman Industries, Incorporated FRD and TechPrecision Corporation TPCS. Friedman and TechPrecision’s shares have lost 6.3% and 14.8%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Despite ongoing headwinds such as tariff-related uncertainty, customer inventory adjustments and broader macroeconomic risks impacting industrial demand, the favorable share price movement indicates that the company might be able to maintain its positive market momentum at present.

Ampco-Pittsburgh conducts its operations through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP) and ALP segments, providing engineered rolls, forged components, pumps, heat exchangers and customized air-handling systems to a diverse global clientele. Demand is driven by activity across industrial, energy, nuclear and manufacturing markets. These multiple growth drivers reflect robust growth potential.

AP’s Strong Fundamentals Weigh In

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock is being supported by decisive portfolio restructuring that is reshaping its earnings profile. Management accelerated the exit from its unprofitable U.K. cast roll facility and a non-core steel distribution business, actions expected to deliver a meaningful annual improvement in adjusted EBITDA while removing a significant operational drag. These steps streamline the footprint and position AP for structurally stronger profitability heading into 2026.

A second driver is the strong momentum in the ALP segment. The business delivered its best year-to-date performance in third-quarter 2025, with higher revenues and improved product mix lifting segment profitability. Growth in nuclear power heat exchangers, U.S. Navy pump programs and custom air handling systems underscores durable demand trends across energy, defense and industrial markets.

Ampco-Pittsburgh’s leadership position in forged and cast rolls provides a solid competitive foundation. The company holds a significant market share in both North America and Europe in this niche market, supporting pricing resilience and long-term participation in steel and aluminum production. Together, restructuring gains, ALP strength and market leadership are driving renewed investor confidence.

Challenges Ahead for Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh continues to face cyclical softness and excess capacity in the global steel industry, which has pressured demand for rolls and created pricing volatility in key markets. In addition, trade policy uncertainty and tariffs have caused temporary order delays and inventory adjustments among customers, disrupting normal purchasing patterns. These factors, combined with exposure to global economic conditions, pose ongoing risks to volume recovery and margin stability across the FCEP segment.

AP Stock’s Valuation

Ampco-Pittsburgh’s trailing 12-month EV/Sales of 0.7X is lower than the industry’s average of 1.9X but higher than its five-year median of 0.4X.



Friedman and TechPrecision’s trailing 12-month EV/Sales currently stand at 0.2X and 1.2X, respectively, in the same time frame.

Our Final Take on Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh appears well-positioned, supported by improving operational execution, a streamlined business portfolio and exposure to diversified industrial end markets. Management’s decisive steps to eliminate underperforming assets and strengthen underlying profitability, along with strong momentum in the ALP segment, have enhanced AP’s outlook. Despite broader industry headwinds, the company’s recent performance suggests resilience, which may encourage existing investors to remain invested while attracting new interest.

From a valuation standpoint, the stock trades below the industry average, indicating that the market may not have fully reflected Ampco-Pittsburgh’s improving fundamentals. While challenges tied to industrial demand and trade uncertainty persist, sustained execution and segment strength could support further upside. Accordingly, existing investors may consider holding the stock, while prospective investors could monitor developments for potential opportunities.

