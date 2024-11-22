AP Rentals Holdings Sees Revenue and Profit Growth

AP Rentals Holdings Ltd. (HK:1496) has released an update.
AP Rentals Holdings Limited reported a modest increase in revenue to HK$80.7 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to HK$78.9 million in 2023. The company’s profit margin also improved slightly to 5.8%, with a notable rise in total comprehensive income to HK$4.9 million. Investors might be interested in the interim dividend of 0.16 HK cents per share, reflecting the company’s steady financial performance.
