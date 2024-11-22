News & Insights

Stocks

AP Rentals Holdings Sees Revenue and Profit Growth

November 22, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AP Rentals Holdings Ltd. (HK:1496) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AP Rentals Holdings Limited reported a modest increase in revenue to HK$80.7 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to HK$78.9 million in 2023. The company’s profit margin also improved slightly to 5.8%, with a notable rise in total comprehensive income to HK$4.9 million. Investors might be interested in the interim dividend of 0.16 HK cents per share, reflecting the company’s steady financial performance.

For further insights into HK:1496 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.