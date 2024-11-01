AP Moller Maersk price target raised to DKK 9,000 from DKK 8,575 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on AP Moller Maersk (AMKBY) to DKK 9,000 from DKK 8,575 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
