AP Moller Maersk price target raised to DKK 8,750 from DKK 8,500 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on AP Moller Maersk (AMKBY) to DKK 8,750 from DKK 8,500 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
