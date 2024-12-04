AP Moller Maersk price target lowered to DKK 8,450 from DKK 9,000 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on AP Moller Maersk (AMKBY) to DKK 8,450 from DKK 9,000 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

