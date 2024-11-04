AP Moller Maersk price target lowered to DKK 14,500 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on AP Moller Maersk (AMKBY) to DKK 14,500 from DKK 14,800 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMKBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.