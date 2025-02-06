A.P. Moller - Maersk Partners with Inmarsat Maritime to Enhance Satellite Communications Across Global Fleet

Maersk and Inmarsat Maritime partner to enhance satellite communications for Maersk's container fleet, enabling advanced digital operations.

A.P. Moller - Maersk has partnered with Inmarsat Maritime to enhance satellite communication services across its fleet of approximately 340 container ships. The upgrades will roll out between 2025 and 2026, improving bandwidth to facilitate unified connectivity and transform vessels into fully operational "floating offices" while providing better connectivity for crews. This initiative is part of Maersk's strategic plan to leverage digitalization and cloud solutions, moving towards automation and potential autonomous operations. Inmarsat's connectivity service, combining Ka-band and ultra-resilient L-band networks, ensures reliable and secure global communication. Both companies emphasize the importance of this partnership for enriching application performance, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving crew well-being aboard vessels.

The agreement will enhance satellite communication bandwidth across Maersk's global fleet, improving operational efficiency and connectivity for both vessels and crew members.

This partnership positions Maersk to transform its vessels into "floating offices," aiding in digital transformation and automation efforts crucial for modern maritime operations.

The long-term collaboration with Inmarsat Maritime reflects Maersk’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence, potentially setting new standards in the shipping industry.

The upgrades not only support operational improvements but also enhance the well-being of crew members by fostering a better working and living environment on board.

The press release emphasizes a significant reliance on external partnerships for improving operational capabilities, which may raise concerns about Maersk's ability to independently innovate and maintain competitive advantage.

The timeline for the transformation of all vessels into 'floating offices' by 2027 could indicate potential delays or challenges in implementation, which may impact operational efficiency and crew welfare in the interim.

The mention of automation-focused operations and potential for autonomous operations may provoke apprehension regarding job security for crew members, suggesting a significant shift in workforce requirements within the company.

What is the purpose of the Maersk and Inmarsat Maritime partnership?

The partnership aims to enhance satellite communications across Maersk's fleet, transforming vessels into floating offices.

What technology will be used for the connectivity upgrades?

The upgrades will use Inmarsat's Ka-band and L-band networks for reliable and secure connectivity.

When will the upgrades across Maersk's fleet begin?

The upgrades will be rolled out between 2025 and 2026.

What is the goal of the "One SatCom" project?

The goal is to transform all Maersk vessels into floating offices by 2027.

How will this partnership benefit Maersk's crew members?

The partnership will improve connectivity, enhancing crew well-being and creating a better working environment.

LONDON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk), one of the world’s largest containership operators, and Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, have signed an agreement to upgrade Inmarsat satellite communications services across Maersk’s global fleet of approximately 340 container ships. The agreement will see bandwidth enhancements rolled out across Maersk’s entire fleet of owned container ships between 2025 and 2026.





These upgrades are part of Maersk’s strategic roadmap to facilitate unified connectivity and transforms its vessels into fully operational floating offices as well as providing crews with improved connectivity. The concept of ‘floating office’ is aimed at revolutionising vessel operations through an advanced digitalisation strategy, expanded cloud-enabled solutions, and a more cohesive operational infrastructure, enabling future advancements in automation-focused operations and potentially autonomous operations as well.





Inmarsat Maritime’s future-proofed connectivity service combines Ka-band and ultra-resilient L-band networks, providing global, always-on, reliable and secure connectivity for Maersk’s fleet, essential for transforming vessels into both floating offices and floating homes for seafarers.







Karthikeyan Arumugam, Senior Product Manager at Maersk



said: “Connectivity is the key enabler in ensuring our vessels can become floating offices, and with our “One SatCom” project we have the target of having transformed all our vessels into floating offices by 2027. The partnership with Inmarsat Maritime plays an important role in enriching application availability and performance – thereby supporting our digital transformation at sea. No less important, it also fosters a better working environment and well-being for our crew members - ensuring that our vessels are not only workplaces but also connected homes away from home.”







Ben Palmer OBE



,



President



,



Inmarsat Maritime



said: “Our long-term partnership with Maersk is tailored to meet the evolving demands for maritime connectivity. Our connectivity solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with Maersk’s operational framework, ensuring a robust, secure, and continuous flow of information between ship and shore. This expanded agreement is a testament to our commitment to enabling strategic outcomes through superior connectivity solutions.”





The long-term partnership with Inmarsat Maritime reflects Maersk’s ongoing dedication to leading the industry in operational excellence and innovation. By establishing a new benchmark in maritime connectivity, Maersk and Inmarsat Maritime are paving the way for a more interconnected and efficient future in global shipping.







Contacts for media inquiries:







PR@viasat.com











About Inmarsat Maritime







Inmarsat Maritime is a Viasat company and continues to power the digitalisation of the



maritime industry



. With over 40 years of experience, Inmarsat Maritime offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.





Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at



www.viasat.com



, the



Viasat News Room



or follow us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Instagram



,



Facebook



,



Bluesky



,



Threads



, and



YouTube



.





Inmarsat Maritime is based in Viasat’s global international business headquarters in London, United Kingdom. For further information about Inmarsat Maritime, visit



Inmarsat.com/maritime



and follow us on



LinkedIn.





