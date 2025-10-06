Is A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKBY) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKBY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

A.P. Moller-Maersk is one of 122 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. A.P. Moller-Maersk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKBY's full-year earnings has moved 202.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AMKBY has moved about 21% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 3.3% on average. As we can see, A.P. Moller-Maersk is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.6%.

Over the past three months, Deutsche Lufthansa AG's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, A.P. Moller-Maersk belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.4% this year, meaning that AMKBY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #86. The industry has moved +4.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to A.P. Moller-Maersk and Deutsche Lufthansa AG as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.