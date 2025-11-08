A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (AMKBY) Price Target Decreased by 43.76% to -156.43

The average one-year price target for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (OTCPK:AMKBY) has been revised to -$156.43 / share. This is a decrease of 43.76% from the prior estimate of -$278.13 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$538.23 to a high of $578.86 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1,887.79% from the latest reported closing price of $8.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKBY is 0.06%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.54% to 236K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 92K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 21.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKBY by 23.43% over the last quarter.

PMEFX - PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND I Shares holds 52K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 50K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKBY by 4.06% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 25.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKBY by 23.22% over the last quarter.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKBY by 47.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.