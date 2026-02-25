A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (AMKBF) Price Target Increased by 13.58% to 2,066.25

The average one-year price target for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (OTCPK:AMKBF) has been revised to $2,066.25 / share. This is an increase of 13.58% from the prior estimate of $1,819.13 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1,397.67 to a high of $2,991.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.01% from the latest reported closing price of $1,736.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A. This is an decrease of 99 owner(s) or 33.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKBF is 0.24%, an increase of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.12% to 416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKBF by 8.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKBF by 3.70% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKBF by 4.52% over the last quarter.

VZICX - Vanguard International Core Stock Fund Admiral Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

GCOW - Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 49.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKBF by 118.07% over the last quarter.

