Aozora Bank’s Financial Results and Strategic Growth

Aozora Bank reported a net revenue of 41.4 billion yen, a decrease of 3.1 billion yen from the previous year, while its customer-related business remained strong due to increased corporate loans and sales of derivatives. The bank’s partnership with Daiwa Securities Group shows promise, with new business profit targets set for 2027 and continued growth in corporate accounts at GMO Aozora Net Bank.

