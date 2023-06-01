Aoyama Trading (TYO:8219) Price Target Increased by 22.22% to 1,122.00

The average one-year price target for Aoyama Trading (TYO:8219) has been revised to 1,122.00 / share. This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior estimate of 918.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,111.00 to a high of 1,155.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.24% from the latest reported closing price of 1,250.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Aoyama Trading Maintains 1.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.68%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aoyama Trading. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8219 is 0.02%, a decrease of 7.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 3,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 585K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 370K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing a decrease of 13.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8219 by 18.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 329K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 280K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 33.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8219 by 27.73% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 242K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.