Aowei Holding Limited Appoints New Executive Director

Aowei Holding Limited has appointed Ms. Chen Lixian as an executive director, effective November 28, 2024. With over 19 years of experience in operations and financial management, Ms. Chen has been with the company since 2005, and her new role will come with an annual salary of RMB120,000. Her leadership is expected to bolster the company’s strategic operations, providing fresh insights and direction.

