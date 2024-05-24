News & Insights

Aowei Holding Limited AGM Concludes with Unanimous Support

Aowei Holding Limited (HK:1370) has released an update.

Aowei Holding Limited’s Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024, concluded with the unanimous passage of all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of audited accounts, re-elections of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. The company also secured mandates to issue additional shares and buy back shares, reflecting strong shareholder support with over 99% votes in favor of the share-related resolutions.

