Aowei Holding Limited AGM Concludes with Unanimous Support

Aowei Holding Limited’s Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024, concluded with the unanimous passage of all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of audited accounts, re-elections of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. The company also secured mandates to issue additional shares and buy back shares, reflecting strong shareholder support with over 99% votes in favor of the share-related resolutions.

