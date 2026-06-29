AOUT Q4 Earnings Call Centers on 2027 Growth Reset

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT used its fourth-quarter call to argue that fiscal 2026 looked weaker on paper than it did underneath. Management’s main message was that tariff-driven order timing distorted comparisons, while consumer demand, point-of-sale trends and product innovation stayed intact.

That framing mattered because the company paired a quarterly revenue miss with a sharp adjusted EPS beat, then laid out a fiscal 2027 outlook that calls for renewed sales growth and materially higher EBITDA.

American Outdoor Brands Reframes the Year

Brian Murphy, president and chief executive officer, spent much of the call recasting fiscal 2026 as a year distorted by about $10 million of retailer orders that were pulled into the final weeks of fiscal 2025 ahead of tariff actions. He said that the timing issue masked a healthier underlying demand and made the fiscal fourth quarter and full year look softer than the business really was.

That argument is central to management’s narrative. Reported full-year net sales fell 14.3% to $190.5 million, but Murphy and chief financial officer Andrew Fulmer both said the decline was 5.4% after adjusting for the accelerated orders.

The same framing showed up in the quarter. AOUT reported adjusted earnings per share of 13 cents in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 1 cent. AOUT’s fourth-quarter revenues of $47.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.4 million and declined 24% year over year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Quote

AOUT Points to Demand Beneath the Headline

Murphy said point-of-sale performance gave management confidence that consumer demand remained favorable through fiscal 2026. POS rose about 4% for the year, including 7% growth in Outdoor Lifestyle and 1% growth in Shooting Sports.

He also highlighted a group of key growth brands that includes BOG, BUBBA, Caldwell, Grilla and MEAT! Your Maker. Adjusted for the order pull-forward, management said that the portfolio posted positive year-over-year net sales growth and positive POS growth in fiscal 2026.

The weak spots were more specific. Murphy pointed to an inventory reset at the company’s largest e-commerce retailer and continued softness in aiming solutions within personal protection as the two main drags on normalized performance.

American Outdoor Brands Leans on Innovation

Management’s strategic emphasis stayed firmly on new products and connected ecosystems. Murphy said new products accounted for about 29% of fiscal 2026 sales and that products protected by one or more patents generated roughly 54% of annual net sales.

He used Caldwell and BUBBA as the clearest examples. Caldwell expanded its ClayCopter and Claymore lines with app-connected launchers, while BUBBA partnered with Major League Fishing to introduce SCORETRACKER LIVE, a digital platform tied to its app and smart fish scales.

The strategic point was broader than product launches. Murphy described connected hardware, software and digital engagement as a way to deepen consumer interaction, differentiate retail offerings and create new growth avenues in categories that have not historically been shaped by that type of ecosystem.

AOUT Sees Margins Holding as Tariffs Shift

Fulmer said fiscal 2026 gross margin rose 10 basis points to 44.7%, helped by pricing actions and a higher mix of new products, though that was partly offset by slow-moving inventory sales, freight, depreciation and tariff costs. Fourth-quarter gross margin reached 46.9%.

Tariffs remained a major discussion point in both prepared remarks and Q&A. Fulmer said the company filed a $15.2 million refund claim tied to unlawfully imposed IEPA tariffs, recording a receivable in other current assets. Of that amount, $10.8 million reduced inventory carrying value and $4.4 million lowered cost of goods sold.

When a ROTH Capital analyst pressed on whether future tariff rebates were embedded in fiscal 2027 guidance, Fulmer answered directly that they were not. He said current guidance reflects tariffs effective as of the call date, which gave management’s outlook a more conservative foundation.

American Outdoor Maps Out 2027

Fiscal 2027 guidance was the clearest forward signal from the call. Fulmer projected net sales of $200 million to $210 million, which would represent about 5% to 10% growth over reported fiscal 2026 sales, and adjusted EBITDA of 6.5% to 7.5% of net sales.

Management expects first-quarter sales to run about 20% above reported Q1 fiscal 2026 levels, though only roughly flat to slightly up on a normalized basis because of the earlier order acceleration.

Murphy sounded notably confident in Q&A when asked to reconcile modest POS gains with higher sales guidance. He said internal dashboards do not show trends that would make the outlook unrealistic and argued that improving e-commerce ordering and some easing in aiming solutions support the forecast.

AOUT Keeps an Eye on Deals and Discipline

The closing tone from management was measured but constructive. Fulmer underscored that the company ended fiscal 2026 with $21.4 million in cash, no debt and more than $110 million of total available capital while continuing to repurchase shares.

Murphy said tariff refunds would first help offset ongoing tariff-related costs, not be treated as a windfall. Beyond that, he said American Outdoor Brands wants to remain aggressive in pursuing acquisitions that fit its innovation-led brand strategy, a message he reinforced when a Lake Street Capital analyst asked about the balance between deals and internal product development.

Zacks Signals Stay Balanced

AOUT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Growth Score of B, Value Score of C, Momentum Score of C, and VGM Score of C. Under the Zacks framework, a Hold rating can still be reasonable to keep, while the grade hierarchy remains important, with stronger scores generally pointing to better near-term return potential. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Growth Score of B stands out as the strongest style signal here, while the C grades on value, momentum, and VGM indicate a more balanced setup than a high-conviction one. As with any just-reported quarter, the Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions move in the days and weeks after the release.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.