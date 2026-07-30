Markets
AOS

A.O.Smith Q2 Profit, Sales Decline; Narrows FY Profit Outlook

July 30, 2026 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A.O.Smith Corporation (AOS), a manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products, on Thursday reported lower second-quarter profit, primarily due to restructuring and impairment expenses and lower sales.

Net earnings fell to $124.9 million or $0.91 per share from $152.2 million or $1.07 per share a year earlier.

The company recorded restructuring and impairment expenses of $22.6 million in the latest quarter, which was absent in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $142 million or $1.03 per share.

Net sales for the quarter declined 1% to $1.004 billion from $1.011 billion a year earlier.

Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year sales growth of between 2% and 3%, compared with its previous outlook of 2%-4%. Earnings per share are now expected in the range of $3.60-$3.75, while adjusted earnings per share are projected in the range of $3.70-$3.85. Previously, the company had forecast EPS of between $3.60 and $3.90 and adjusted EPS of between $3.70 and $4.00.

A. O. Smith shares were up nearly 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $62.04 on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.