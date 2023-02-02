AOSL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.65, changing hands as high as $38.67 per share. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOSL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.38 per share, with $69.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.51.

