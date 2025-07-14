AOS To Sell 20% Stake In Chinese Joint Venture For $150 Mln

(RTTNews) - Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Monday announced it has entered into an agreement to sell approximately 20.3 percent of its equity stake in its Chongqing-based joint venture to a strategic investor for $150 million in cash, paid in four installments.

The sale represents about half of AOS's 39.2 percent interest in the venture, which includes power semiconductor packaging, testing, and 12-inch wafer fabrication. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2025.

The company emphasized that the sale won't impact its operational ties with CQJV and will continue to benefit from its production capacity. Proceeds will support technology investments, R&D, and potential acquisitions.

AOSL is currently trading at $26.49, down $1.15 or 4.16 percent on the Nasdaq.

