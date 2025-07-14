Markets
AOSL

AOS To Sell 20% Stake In Chinese Joint Venture For $150 Mln

July 14, 2025 — 11:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Monday announced it has entered into an agreement to sell approximately 20.3 percent of its equity stake in its Chongqing-based joint venture to a strategic investor for $150 million in cash, paid in four installments.

The sale represents about half of AOS's 39.2 percent interest in the venture, which includes power semiconductor packaging, testing, and 12-inch wafer fabrication. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2025.

The company emphasized that the sale won't impact its operational ties with CQJV and will continue to benefit from its production capacity. Proceeds will support technology investments, R&D, and potential acquisitions.

AOSL is currently trading at $26.49, down $1.15 or 4.16 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AOSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.