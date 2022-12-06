AOS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.18, changing hands as low as $58.70 per share. Smith (A O) Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AOS's low point in its 52 week range is $46.58 per share, with $86.737 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.12. The AOS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
