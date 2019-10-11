AOS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.08, changing hands as high as $48.36 per share. Smith (A O) Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOS's low point in its 52 week range is $40.34 per share, with $56.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.