AOS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.26, changing hands as high as $59.09 per share. Smith (A O) Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOS's low point in its 52 week range is $46.58 per share, with $86.0999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.77. The AOS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

