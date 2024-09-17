AOS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.72, changing hands as high as $83.11 per share. Smith (A O) Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOS's low point in its 52 week range is $64.14 per share, with $92.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.04. The AOS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

