$AORT stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AORT stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,332,974 of trading volume.

$AORT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AORT:

$AORT insiders have traded $AORT stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AORT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES P MACKIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 130,595 shares for an estimated $3,341,960 .

. JEAN F HOLLOWAY (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 34,021 shares for an estimated $878,916 .

. JOHN E DAVIS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,175 shares for an estimated $597,802 .

. AMY HORTON (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,700 shares for an estimated $245,130 .

. ANDREW M GREEN (VP Regulatory) sold 7,618 shares for an estimated $228,540

LANCE A BERRY (Executive VP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,168 shares for an estimated $210,754 .

. MARSHALL S. STANTON (SVP, Clinical & MD Affair) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,290 shares for an estimated $167,744.

$AORT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $AORT stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AORT Government Contracts

We have seen $860,488 of award payments to $AORT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

