$AORT stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AORT stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,332,974 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AORT:
$AORT Insider Trading Activity
$AORT insiders have traded $AORT stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AORT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES P MACKIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 130,595 shares for an estimated $3,341,960.
- JEAN F HOLLOWAY (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 34,021 shares for an estimated $878,916.
- JOHN E DAVIS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,175 shares for an estimated $597,802.
- AMY HORTON (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,700 shares for an estimated $245,130.
- ANDREW M GREEN (VP Regulatory) sold 7,618 shares for an estimated $228,540
- LANCE A BERRY (Executive VP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,168 shares for an estimated $210,754.
- MARSHALL S. STANTON (SVP, Clinical & MD Affair) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,290 shares for an estimated $167,744.
$AORT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $AORT stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 995,299 shares (+864.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,455,598
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 526,495 shares (+200.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,052,492
- PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 311,224 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,649,885
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 230,390 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,662,986
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 226,160 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,465,914
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 194,916 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,572,648
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 166,865 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,770,670
$AORT Government Contracts
We have seen $860,488 of award payments to $AORT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXPRESS REPORT: IMPLANT: AORTIC VALVE: $73,467
- EXPRESS REPORT: IMPLANT: $50,795
- SURGICAL IMPLANT PULMONARY VALVE: $50,250
- PROSTHETICS - PULMONARY VALVES - URGENT: $50,250
- EXPRESS REPORT: IMPLANT: $34,855
