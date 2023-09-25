AOR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOR) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $49.5001 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
In the case of iShares Core Growth Allocation, the RSI reading has hit 29.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 31.4. A bullish investor could look at AOR's 29.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), AOR's low point in its 52 week range is $43.5743 per share, with $52.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.63. iShares Core Growth Allocation shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day.
