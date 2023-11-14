AOR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.05, changing hands as high as $50.60 per share. iShares Core Growth Allocation shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOR's low point in its 52 week range is $47.07 per share, with $52.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.