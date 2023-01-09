AOR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.77, changing hands as high as $48.81 per share. iShares Core Growth Allocation shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOR's low point in its 52 week range is $43.5743 per share, with $56.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.82.

