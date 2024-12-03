Aon's Renewal of Aon Client Treaty Expands Insurance Capacity

Aon plc AON recently announced a record-breaking renewal of its Aon Client Treaty (ACT) for 2025. ACT is AON’s signature London Market placement facility, which aids clients in securing new sources of risk capital.

Now entering its 10th year, ACT will provide co-insurance of 28.5% of the business placed through Aon’s Global Broking Centre in London. This marks the largest capacity increase from 22.5% in 2024. Moreover, the treaty has added three new market partners, and all current participants have renewed their commitments.

ACT’s strength lies in streamlining insurance placements and aligning the interests of clients and insurers. This move bodes well for AON as it will attract and retain more clients as they get access to insurance faster for complicated risks through ACT. More clients should translate into top-line growth for an insurance broker like Aon, resulting in market leadership.

This milestone highlights Aon’s commitment to delivering innovative and scalable risk solutions. Since its launch in 2016, ACT has facilitated over $3.5 billion in gross written premiums, providing clients access to sustainable insurance capital. The addition of new insurers and retention of existing ones signals strong market confidence in ACT. QBE remains the lead insurer, ensuring stability and expertise.

AON is also introducing the ACT Client Dividend, which will enhance client value by applying a 1.5% premium reduction on policies placed through ACT, aligning financial benefits for clients and insurers. This move bodes well for AON as given the rising complexity of the risk landscape, it is becoming more important for clients to secure affordable and fast insurance capacity. AON expects to continue investing in managing information and data, leading to the success of ACT.

AON’s Price Performance

AON shares have gained 36.3% in the past six months compared with 25.6% growth of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AON’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AON currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Finance space are Kemper Corporation KMPR, CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO and ProAssurance Corporation PRA.

Kemper’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, met once and missed the other time, with an average surprise of 10.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMPR’s 2024 earnings indicates an 824.3% year-over-year rise. Its revenues for 2024 are projected to be $4.6 billion. The consensus mark for KMPR’s earnings has moved 6.8% north in the past 30 days.

CNO Financial’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 24.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO’s 2024 earnings indicates a 20.7% year-over-year rise. Its revenues are projected to be $3.7 billion in 2024. The consensus mark for CNO’s 2024 earnings has moved 8.7% north in the past 30 days.

ProAsssurance’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 61.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRA’s 2024 earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share. A loss of 14 cents per share was incurred in the prior year. The consensus mark for PRA’s earnings has moved 5.3% north in the past seven days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.