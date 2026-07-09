Aon's General Counsel Sold $216,000 in Stock. The 14% Earnings Growth Matters More

Key Points

The transaction involved 600 shares at $360.00 per share, resulting in a total value of $216,000 on July 7, 2026.

This disposition reduced the insider's direct equity holdings by 4%.

The sale was executed directly by Zeidel, who remains a significant internal stakeholder with over 15,000 shares.

The transaction was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, characterizing the move as a routine liquidity event rather than a discretionary market-timing signal.

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Darren Zeidel, general counsel of Aon plc (NYSE:AON), sold 600 shares of Class A Ordinary Stock on July 7, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $216,000 Shares sold 600 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 15,354 Post-transaction value $5.52 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($360.00); post-transaction value based on July 7, 2026 market close ($359.82).

Key questions

What was the regulatory framework governing this sale?

The transaction was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on November 5, 2025. This automated arrangement allows insiders to schedule stock sales in advance to avoid potential conflicts with material non-public information.

The transaction was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on November 5, 2025. This automated arrangement allows insiders to schedule stock sales in advance to avoid potential conflicts with material non-public information. How does the current stock performance compare to the transaction date?

Shares were priced at $357.51 as of the July 8, 2026 market close, slightly below the $360.00 execution price. As of the July 7, 2026 transaction date, the company had delivered a one-year gain of just 2%.

Shares were priced at $357.51 as of the July 8, 2026 market close, slightly below the $360.00 execution price. As of the July 7, 2026 transaction date, the company had delivered a one-year gain of just 2%. What is the broader financial profile of Aon at the time of this filing?

Aon operates as a professional services firm with a market capitalization of $76 billion. For the trailing 12 months, the company reported revenue of $17.5 billion and net income of $3.9 billion.

Aon operates as a professional services firm with a market capitalization of $76 billion. For the trailing 12 months, the company reported revenue of $17.5 billion and net income of $3.9 billion. What is the extent of Zeidel's remaining direct equity exposure?

Following this 4% reduction in holdings, the insider maintains direct ownership of 15,354 shares. This position carries a market value of $5.52 million based on the $359.82 closing price on the date of the transaction.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-08) $357.51 Market Capitalization $76.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $17.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $3.9 billion

Company Snapshot

Aon plc provides comprehensive professional services across commercial risk solutions, including retail and insurance brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting, captives management, and affinity programs, as well as health solutions encompassing consulting, brokerage, and consumer benefits offerings.

The company generates revenue through a diversified business model operating across two primary segments—Risk Capital and Human Capital—delivering advisory, brokerage, and consulting services to corporate and institutional clients globally.

Aon serves multinational enterprises, mid-market corporations, and institutional clients across the United States, the Americas, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.

Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm with approximately 60,000 employees and a market capitalization of $76 billion, positioning it as a dominant player in the insurance brokerage and risk consulting industry. The company leverages its extensive geographic footprint and integrated service platform to deliver enterprise-level risk management and human capital solutions. Aon's competitive advantage derives from its comprehensive service offerings, deep client relationships, and scale in both commercial risk and human capital advisory segments.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale looks like a solid example of a routine insider transaction: A general counsel letting 600 shares go under a plan set up eight months earlier, worth $216,000 against a remaining $5.52 million position, tells you nothing about Aon's prospects. Lawyers who write insider trading policies for a living might tend to be scrupulous about pre-scheduling their own trades, and a 4% trim is barely a haircut.



The more interesting story is the gap between the stock and the business. Shares gained just 2% over the past year while the company grew adjusted earnings 14% to $6.48 per share in the first quarter, expanded adjusted operating margin to 39.1%, and raised the dividend 10% for a sixth straight year of double-digit increases. CEO Greg Case said the quarter's results were "reinforcing our confidence in achieving our full-year objectives," and Aon returned $662 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.



For long-term investors, a flat stock paired with a compounding business usually means multiple compression, and if Aon keeps delivering on its mid-single-digit organic growth and margin expansion guidance, patience gets paid here. The insider sale is the least important fact in this filing.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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