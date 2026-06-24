Aon's Final Year of the 3x3 Plan: Is the Strategy Delivering?

As Aon plc AON enters the final year of its 3x3 Plan, the focus is shifting from strategy execution to measurable outcomes. Introduced in late 2023 with nearly $1 billion in investment, the three-year strategy was built around strengthening Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities, expanding client relationships through Aon Client Leadership and enhancing efficiency through Aon Business Services (ABS) with advanced analytics and AI.

Aon expanded analytics-driven solutions, enhanced its enterprise client model and advanced NFP integration, which broadened its reach in the middle-market segment. These efforts helped drive 6% organic revenue growth, 90 basis points (bps) of margin expansion relative to its 2023 baseline with NFP and $2.8 billion of free cash flow in 2024. It also rolled out several risk-analyzer tools and streamlined operations through ABS, creating a platform for future growth. Momentum carried into 2025, with organic revenues increasing 6% and free cash flow rising 14% year over year. Meanwhile, AON generated $160 million in restructuring savings in 2025.

AON reported 5% organic revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026, supported by strong client retention and new business generation. Adjusted operating margin expanded by 70 bps in the quarter. Looking ahead, management expects mid-single-digit or higher organic revenue growth, 70-80 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion and double-digit free cash flow growth in 2026. It expects total investment in talent and technology to reach about $1.3 billion by 2026-end.

By embedding AI into risk analysis, claims management and client advisory tools, AON is improving productivity, deepening client relationships and supporting margin expansion.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of AON’s competitors adopting AI to improve operations include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW.

Arthur J. Gallagher is embedding AI across claims, reinsurance benefits and M&A workflows rather than treating it as a standalone product. AI is helping improve speed to market, client retention and win rates while enhancing advisory capabilities, giving AJG a practical, execution-focused approach to AI adoption.

Willis Towers Watson recently launched its AI Workforce Transformation solution, combining proprietary workforce data with AI-powered diagnostics to help clients identify automation opportunities and improve employee adoption. WTW’s total revenues rose 8% year over year in the first quarter of 2026.

AON’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

In the year-to-date period, AON’s shares have fallen 9.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 17.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AON trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, above the industry average of 14.50. AON carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AON’s 2026 earnings implies 11.8% growth from the year-ago period.



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AON currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.