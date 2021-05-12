Aon, Willis to sell assets for $3.57 bln to help ink mega merger

May 12 (Reuters) - Aon Plc AON.N and Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O have agreed to sell Willis Re and other assets to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co AJG.N for $3.57 billion, in a bid to win EU antitrust approval for their merger that will create the world's No. 1 insurance broker.

The deal will also involve the sale of Willis' corporate risk and broking and health and benefits services, the brokers said on Wednesday.

