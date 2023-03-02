AON Unit Launches New IP-Backed Lending Investment Vehicle

Aon plc's AON affiliated registered investment advisor, Aon Advantage Funds LLC has launched an investment vehicle aimed at providing innovative technology companies with minimal or non-dilutive capital against their Intellectual Property (“IP”).

M&G Investments, a global asset manager, has committed $300 million through its Catalyst private assets strategy into Aon’s new investment vehicle. Given the strong footprint of Aon in IP-backed lending, M&G offers financing to technology companies and leverages Aon’s expertise in IP.

Aon is an established leader in the IP lending space and has financed more than $1 billion through its specialized IP solutions group and Aon Advantage Funds lending strategies. Aon Advantage Funds aims to help organizations grow their businesses by meeting their capital requirements and providing non-dilutive capital to companies with transformative technologies.

The company views the emerging asset class of IP assets as holding tremendous opportunity for insurance-linked securities funds and their investors. Earlier this year, Aon collaborated with insurtech Vesttoo on IP insurance-related financing solutions.

Catalyst is M&G’s global strategy committed to innovation for impact and has invested $5.6 billion in private businesses striving to create a more sustainable world. However, the catalyst’s investment in Aon and a strategic collaboration would develop the company’s IP-backed investment strategy.

This move will benefit IP-rich companies to realize the value of their asset and position Aon for meaningful growth led by innovation.

