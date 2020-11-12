Aon To Invest $30 Mln And Create 10,000 Apprenticeships Across U.S. By 2030

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) said it is expanding its Apprenticeship program with an investment of $30 million over the next five years. The firm will lead the formation of new local Apprentice Networks in six new cities across the United States.

The company said it will initiate the Apprenticeship program expansion with a starting class of more than 100 apprentices next year in the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Houston, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Aon will lead the development of a nationwide network of employers to create 10,000 apprenticeships across the United States by 2030.

