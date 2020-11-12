Markets
AON

Aon To Invest $30 Mln And Create 10,000 Apprenticeships Across U.S. By 2030

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) said it is expanding its Apprenticeship program with an investment of $30 million over the next five years. The firm will lead the formation of new local Apprentice Networks in six new cities across the United States.

The company said it will initiate the Apprenticeship program expansion with a starting class of more than 100 apprentices next year in the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Houston, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Aon will lead the development of a nationwide network of employers to create 10,000 apprenticeships across the United States by 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AON

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular