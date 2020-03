Aon to buy Willis for nearly $30 bln in insurance mega-deal

Adds deal value, context

March 9 (Reuters) - UK-based insurance broker Aon Plc AON.N said on Monday it would buy Willis Towers Watson WLTW.Ofor nearly $30 billion in an all-stock deal that further consolidates an industry struggling with high disaster claims.

Media had first reported the possibility of a merger, worth as much as $80 billion at the companies' current valuations, in March last year.

The deal would be the largest yet in a global insurance industry that has faced challenges ranging from Brexit and the trade tensions between the United States and China to the fallout of climate change.

Willis shareholders will receive 1.08 Aon shares, or about $232 per share as of Aon's Friday close, representing a total equity value of $29.86 billion. The offer is at a premium of 16% to Willis's closing price on Friday.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

