Aon to buy insurance broker NFP in $13.4 billion deal

December 20, 2023 — 06:15 am EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Management consulting firm Aon AON.N said on Wednesday it will buy NFP, a middle market property and casualty broker, in a deal valued at $13.4 billion.

The deal is expected to close in mid-2024 and will be funded with $7 billion in cash and $6.4 billion in Aon stock.

NFP is a property and casualty brokerage, which offers benefits consulting, wealth management and retirement plan consulting for middle-market clients with more than 7,700 employees.

