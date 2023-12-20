News & Insights

Aon Slips After Agreeing To Acquire NFP In $13.4 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aon plc (AON) are sliding more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company signed a definitive agreement to buy the middle market property and casualty broker NFP for a total consideration of $13.4 billion. Aon plans to fund the acquisition through $6.4 billion of Aon stock and $7 billion of cash.

The acquisition will enable the combined firms to efficiently deliver content and capabilities to the middle-market segment.

Currently, AON shares are at $292.72, down 6.84 percent from the previous close of $313.01 on a volume of 621,064.

