AON Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Aon plc (Symbol: AON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $199.70, changing hands as low as $183.05 per share. Aon plc shares are currently trading down about 14.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AON's low point in its 52 week range is $162.66 per share, with $238.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.00. The AON DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.